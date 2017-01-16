Watchlist
Dow
19,885.73
-5.27 -0.03
S&P 500
2,274.64
4.20 0.18
Nasdaq
5,574.12
26.63 0.48
GlobalDow
2,585.99
-12.08 -0.46
Gold
1,202.60
6.40 0.54
Oil
52.20
-0.17 -0.32

S&P 500 Movers (%)

Latest NewsAll Times Eastern

Coming Up

  • 02/02 - 7:00a ET

    BOE Super Thursday announcements

    The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.

  • 03/16 - 8:00a ET

    BOE rate announcement and minutes

    The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Sections
Search

Most Popular

Investors are bracing for a massive stock-market selloff

In One Chart

Investors are bracing for a massive stock-market selloff

If options traders are correct, stocks are in for a wild ride in February.

Is Amazon’s new credit card for Prime members worth it?

Is Amazon’s new credit card for Prime members worth it?

There’s yet another way to buy things from the online retail giant.

U.S. stock futures slip as investors brace for earnings, Trump inauguration

Market Snapshot

U.S. stock futures slip as investors brace for earnings, Trump inauguration

In holiday-thinned trade, investors shied away from global equities in favor of perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen, and ...

Why Goldman sees only 90 good days for U.S. stocks in 2017

Market Extra

Why Goldman sees only 90 good days for U.S. stocks in 2017

U.S. stocks have had an incredibly run over the last two months and even at these record-breaking levels there are still profits to make — at least...

This is the future of air travel, says KLM's CEO

SectorWatch

This is the future of air travel, says KLM's CEO

Which U.S. markets are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Market Extra

Which U.S. markets are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

All U.S. financial markets will close Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, giving investors time to regroup ahead of fourth-quarter ea...

My stepfather left $1 million to strangers and dead people

The Moneyologist

My stepfather left $1 million to strangers and dead people

All of this man’s immediate family were left out of his trust.

CIA chief John Brennan has a stern warning for Donald Trump

Key Words

CIA chief John Brennan has a stern warning for Donald Trump

The outgoing CIA director slams Donald Trump, warning “talking and tweeting” is not an option and such spontaneity poses a potential threat to national security.

Why elites are wrong and President Trump can restore America’s global leadership

Outside the Box

Why elites are wrong and President Trump can restore America’s global leadership

Donald Trump has the potential to stabilize American politics and restore reliable American leadership to the world stage in the coming years, says a former NATO secretary-general.

How credit scores predict what you will buy next

SectorWatch

How credit scores predict what you will buy next

Markets

Partner CenterFind a Broker

Investing

Trading Deck

Barron's

Economy & Politics

Personal Finance

The Moneyologist

Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.

Retirement

RetireMentors

Real Estate

Location Scouts

Partner Content

The best smart home tech from CES 2017

Luxury Real Estate

The best smart home tech from CES 2017

View More
These five investments make the perfect all-around portfolio for 2017

Opinion

These five investments make the perfect all-around portfolio for 2017

View More
The true cost of history: What a historic home will cost you

Real Estate

The true cost of history: What a historic home will cost you

View More
Will the Trump administration target the fiduciary rule?

Sponsored Content

Will the Trump administration target the fiduciary rule?

View More

Trending Tickers

Powered by StockTwits
Advanced Search

Video Center