Watchlist
DJIA F
20,040
37 0.18
S&P F
2,295.75
1.75 0.08
NASDAQ F
5,159.00
12.50 0.24
Gold
1,195.20
-5.30 -0.44
Silver
16.895
-0.085 -0.50
Crude Oil
52.87
0.12 0.23

S&P 500 Movers (%)

Latest NewsAll Times Eastern

Coming Up

  • 02/02 - 7:00a ET

    BOE Super Thursday announcements

    The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.

  • 03/16 - 8:00a ET

    BOE rate announcement and minutes

    The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Sections
Search

Most Popular

Trump in ABC interview: Wall to be built within months, torture ‘absolutely’ works

Trump in ABC interview: Wall to be built within months, torture ‘absolutely’ works

President Trump cheers Dow 20,000 as only he can

Market Extra

President Trump cheers Dow 20,000 as only he can

After years of financial woes, tennis player Lucic-Baroni just won $680,000

After years of financial woes, tennis player Lucic-Baroni just won $680,000

What Dow 20,000 means for stock-market investors

Market Extra

What Dow 20,000 means for stock-market investors

Richard Branson: 'Thousands' will go to space soon

SectorWatch

Richard Branson: 'Thousands' will go to space soon

Follow the money — sell health-care stocks and buy dividend shares

Follow the money — sell health-care stocks and buy dividend shares

The 10 cheapest, fastest-growing and most beloved Dow stocks

Deep Dive

The 10 cheapest, fastest-growing and most beloved Dow stocks

Dow clambers above 20,000 — marks 2nd-fastest run to a milestone in history

Market Extra

Dow clambers above 20,000 — marks 2nd-fastest run to a milestone in history

Elon Musk cozies up to Trump, sparking questions and potential fan revolt

MarketWatch First Take

Elon Musk cozies up to Trump, sparking questions and potential fan revolt

Everybody's chasing Tesla for electric cars at CES

SectorWatch

Everybody's chasing Tesla for electric cars at CES

Partner CenterFind a Broker

Markets

Investing

Barron's

Economy & Politics

Personal Finance

The Moneyologist

Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.

Retirement

Real Estate

Location Scouts

Partner Content

U.S.’s most expensive home hits market at $250M

Luxury Real Estate

U.S.’s most expensive home hits market at $250M

View More
Here's what Trump means for the tech industry

SectorWatch

Here's what Trump means for the tech industry

View More
Obama out: 3 things the first family can (legally) swipe from the White House

Real Estate

Obama out: 3 things the first family can (legally) swipe from the White House

View More
Why 2017 has become a crucial year for Tesla

Barron's Next

Why 2017 has become a crucial year for Tesla

View More

Trending Tickers

Powered by StockTwits
Advanced Search

Video Center