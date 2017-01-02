Watchlist
Dow
19,872.04
7.95 0.04
S&P 500
2,276.01
-2.86 -0.13
Nasdaq
5,632.21
17.43 0.31
GlobalDow
2,604.70
6.96 0.27
Gold
1,212.50
1.10 0.09
Oil
53.75
0.94 1.78

S&P 500 Movers (%)

Latest NewsAll Times Eastern

Coming Up

  • 02/02 - 7:00a ET

    BOE Super Thursday announcements

    The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.

  • 03/16 - 8:00a ET

    BOE rate announcement and minutes

    The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Sections

Bulletin U.K. Parliament votes to give prime minister authority to carry out Brexit

Search

Most Popular

The honeymoon is over: Wall Street is finally taking Trump literally

Tim Mullaney

The honeymoon is over: Wall Street is finally taking Trump literally

This trader bets it all on Apple getting crushed after earnings

Need to Know

This trader bets it all on Apple getting crushed after earnings

This, not Donald Trump, is the true revolution upending stock-market investing

Howard Gold's No-Nonsense Investing

This, not Donald Trump, is the true revolution upending stock-market investing

Judge Neil Gorsuch: 7 things to know about the Supreme Court nominee

Judge Neil Gorsuch: 7 things to know about the Supreme Court nominee

Here's what Trump means for health care

SectorWatch

Here's what Trump means for health care

Dow, Nasdaq cling to meager gains on back of Apple rally

Market Snapshot

Dow, Nasdaq cling to meager gains on back of Apple rally

Apple’s earnings beat sparks flurry of price-target hikes — $135, $140, do I hear $150?

The Ratings Game

Apple’s earnings beat sparks flurry of price-target hikes — $135, $140, do I hear $150?

Why this is Facebook’s year to take off — even in a punch-drunk market

Need to Know

Why this is Facebook’s year to take off — even in a punch-drunk market

5 things that prove rich people are cheap

5 things that prove rich people are cheap

Richard Branson: 'Thousands' will go to space soon

SectorWatch

Richard Branson: 'Thousands' will go to space soon

Partner CenterFind a Broker

Markets

Investing

Barron's

Economy & Politics

Personal Finance

The Moneyologist

Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.

Retirement

Real Estate

Location Scouts

Partner Content

England’s smallest private island? Home with a moat asks £5M

Luxury Real Estate

England’s smallest private island? Home with a moat asks £5M

View More
This is the future of air travel

SectorWatch

This is the future of air travel

View More
Critter cities: America's top 10 towns for pest infestations

Real Estate

Critter cities: America's top 10 towns for pest infestations

View More
Meet the quant traders sitting on a gold mine

Financial News

Meet the quant traders sitting on a gold mine

View More

Trending Tickers

Powered by StockTwits
Advanced Search

Video Center