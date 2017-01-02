The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.
Oil futures rose on Wednesday for a second straight session, with prices finding support from a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude production, des...
Analysts are upbeat about Coach’s fiscal second-quarter results, which showed that customers are spending more on the company’s handbags.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), which tumbled 3.2% yesterday after losing a patent case, are bouncing back in a big way today. Gab...
Romit Shah of Instinet today reiterates his “Reduce" rating on shares of programmable-chip maker Xilinx (XLNX), writing that the company is no “ste...
Gold edged up slightly after news that the Federal Reserve kept rates steady, as expected, although it closed down in regular trading.Gold for Febr...
Boston and Chicago were at the opposite ends of the spectrum for unemployment as 2016 came to an end, according to new data released Wednesday.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday encouraged the Republican-controlled Senate to “go nuclear” if Democrats try to block a vote on his Supreme Cou...
Michael Flynn, President Trump's national-security adviser, said Wednesday that the U.S. is "officially putting Iran on notice" following what he s...
WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged, offering few clues on its next move in the early days of...
The more money you make, the more likely you will overspend on luxuries.
Gallup quizzed nearly 180,000 people across all 50 states about their lifestyles.
More than 100 colleges condemned Trump’s order.
The chances of meeting the right person in your age group depends on where you live.
|30 yr fixed Jumbo
|4.42%
|30 yr fixed
|4.04%
|15 yr fixed
|3.22%
|10 yr fixed
|3.09%
|30 yr fixed refi
|4.07%
|15 yr fixed refi
|3.24%
|5/1 ARM
|3.19%
|5/1 ARM refi
|3.26%
|$30K HELOC
|4.63%
|$50K HELOC
|4.63%
|$75K HELOC
|4.63%
|$100K HELOC
|4.34%
|$30K Home Equity Loan
|4.69%
|$50K Home Equity Loan
|4.26%
|$75K Home Equity Loan
|4.23%
|$100K Home Equity Loan
|4.13%
|5 yr CD
|1.22%
|2 yr CD
|0.75%
|1 yr CD
|0.59%
|MMA $10K+
|0.25%
|MMA $50K+
|0.37%
|MMA Savings
|0.32%
|MMA Savings Jumbo
|0.39%
|60 Mo Used Car
|3.19%
|48 Mo Used Car
|3.18%
|36 Mo Used Car
|3.39%
|72 Mo New Car
|3.48%
|60 Mo New Car
|3.23%
|48 Mo New Car
|3.14%
|60 Mo Auto Refi
|2.84%
|36 Mo Auto Refi
|2.60%
|Avg. APR
|Last Week
|6 Months
|Low Interest
|12.22%
|12.22%
|11.98%
|Business
|13.41%
|13.41%
|13.12%
|Student
|13.67%
|13.67%
|13.42%
|Balance Transfer
|14.67%
|14.67%
|14.38%
|Airline
|15.40%
|15.40%
|15.08%
|Reward
|15.48%
|15.48%
|15.29%
|Cash Back
|15.57%
|15.57%
|15.32%
|Instant Approval
|18.03%
|18.03%
|18.04%
|Bad Credit
|22.98%
|22.98%
|22.56%
Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.
The Federal Reserve kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected Wednesday and noted that business investment remained soft despite improved sentiment.
The industry cheers as the new administration revives two major pipeline projects and takes aim at regulations.
Outlays on construction eased slightly in December but still managed to increase 4.5% compared to 2015.
A little bit of minimalism and a whole lot of strategy make this lifestyle doable.
GoPro Inc. returned its Karma drone to market Wednesday, three months after the company issued a recall and pulled it from store shelves for batte...
With the Trump win, you can bet that the wealthy Dallas enclave of Highland Park is joyous. I have reiterated multiple times in my articles that it...
Los Angeles certainly continues to experience some banner-worthy transactions, having just closed out a year in which we had our first two $100 mil...
The bucolic Canyons neighborhoods in Los Angeles have been and still are home to an array of interesting and influential folk.
I knew a turn in Dallas real estate was coming, but no seller wants to hear it.
