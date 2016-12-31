The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.
The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Richard Branson on the race to outer space
Jack Dorsey, chief executive of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., has set some New Year’s resolutions for the two companies he helms after asking users what they want.
One woman wants her sister to live in an assisted living facility.
Starting in the Asia-Pacific, the world began welcoming 2017, each country in its own way.
Poorly performing large companies tend to become better values, attracting investors, says Mark Hulbert.
A look back at 13 market predictions for a most unpredictable year.
Analysis of Trump’s tax plan has focused on benefits for the rich. But there is one group of well-off taxpayers that could get hurt.
U.S. stocks ended the final trading session of 2016 with small losses, but logged solid annual gains. The S&P 500 declined 0.5% to end at 2,238.85...
The open-outcry trading floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange in lower Manhattan will shut down after markets close Friday, the latest step in ...
Most speculation about the year ahead is wrong — so here goes nothing, says Jeff Reeves.
Should investors ignore or explore this mix of the Santa Claus rally, performance over the first five trading days of January and the January barom...
Ivan Martchev is bearish on gold. He says the U.S. Dollar Index isn’t done rallying, the euro is not done falling and the Chinese aren't done deval...
The combination of less megaproject investment and OPEC's low-cost production flexibility are about to lead us to higher-priced oil. These are the ...
The past few sessions have done nothing to improve the fortunes of growth stocks. They remain under the gun, out of favor due to the prospect of hi...
Stocks finished higher this year despite (because of?) the surprise Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election and the UK's decision to l...
The Street continues to ponder Mobileye’s (MBLY) announcement yesterday morning of a deal with HERE, the mapping spin-off of Nokia (NOK), to form a...
This year proved to be an incredibly lousy one for pollsters, pundits and so-called experts, all of whom were upended firstly by Britain’s unexpect...
Job creation has been stronger than expected but is starting to bump up against the limits of what’s possible, economists say.
The Obama administration wants policymakers to prepare for an economy with far more automation than we have now.
The reality of economics will prompt the new president to do some rethinking, writes Caroline Baum.
No. 2 ranked Clemson knocked off No. 3 Ohio State 31-0 Saturday to secure its place in the college football championship game Jan. 9. The Tigers, 1...
The No. 1 ranked and undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide beat the No. 4 Washington Huskies 24-7 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Saturday, earning a berth...
Online daters are too busy or too cheap to eat out when they first meet.
Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.
This roommate vacations in Hawaii, but expects others to buy her food.
One woman wants her sister to live in an assisted living facility.
Fights over inheritance, blackmail and dirty divorces. Just another year for our advice columnist.
Should this woman give up the money her former partner left her?
Compared with men, women are saving far less for retirement, worrying a good deal more and calling retirement saving a lower financial priority.
Just four years ago, taking an early retirement on a Pacific beach in South America was not part of my plans. Yet here we are, retired and living h...
What if you could spend 60 to 90 minutes with the doctor, along with other patients who have the same illness? Meet the shared medical appointment.
America’s “Do-It-Yourself” retirement saving system fails most workers who, despite widespread anxiety about having enough money in retirement, can...
Roll in previous employer retirement accounts into your new plan.
Each of us knows a lot about some things. But we're really ignorant about others.
If you are a person who has little to no retirement savings and are going to depend almost entirely on Social Security for your retirement, there a...
For investors with long time horizons, making value investments and compound interest work together can be an extraordinarily powerful thing.
Be very careful where you wire the deposit on your new home.
Buffett’s decision this year to get back into airline stocks is looking pretty smart right now.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. revealed Friday afternoon that founder Thomas Sullivan is leaving the company after 22 years. According to a fili...
Here is how various equity, sector, and fixed-income ETFs performed over 2016
Analyst Ben Kallo is confident the company’s energy business and Model 3 electric sedan will surpass expectations.
The bucolic Canyons neighborhoods in Los Angeles have been and still are home to an array of interesting and influential folk.
I knew a turn in Dallas real estate was coming, but no seller wants to hear it.
The greater San Diego area remains a seller’s market, led by significant price growth and low inventories. Although prices keep going up, the numbe...
New York City's Turtle Bay is a quaint Midtown East enclave that is often referred to as one of the wealthiest yet affordable neighborhoods in Manh...
