The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Richard Branson on the race to outer space
People associate the 2,409-page law with the things they like least about it. But there’s plenty more in there.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow returning above the 20,000 level in a broad rally that lifted major indexes into positive territo...
In this year's heated political climate, a number of Super Bowl commercials are already provoking controversy. Here are a few of the ads getting pr...
President Donald Trump signed executive orders Friday that set into motion a process to dismantle the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and other financial regul...
The latest numbers come amid tremendous uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act’s future.
Snap’s initial public offering filing revealed large net losses, causing investors to be concerned that it may be more like Twitter than Facebook.
Stocks finished little changed this week despite some big drops and some big gains caused, perhaps, by Trump administration policies.The S&P 500 ad...
Shares of Cypress Semiconductor (CY) today closed up $1.06, or 9%, at $12.91, after the company yesterday afternoon beat Q4 revenue and profit expe...
The growth in actively managed ETFs last year was astonishing – nearly $6 billion poured into the category and the level of inflows were twice what...
Korea Aerospace Industries (047810.Korea) tumbled 6.6% on Friday, making it the biggest loser of the benchmark MSCi Asia ex-Japan Index. Sadly, the...
President Donald Trump called the U.S. jobs report for January ‘big league’ on Friday, and heard ideas from executives on taxes, regulations and mo...
Text of presidential memorandum on fiduciary duty rule, as released by the White House on Friday.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Friday backed a slow pace of rate increases.
The U.S. is currently in the longest consistent job growth streak ever reported.
The Federal Reserve shouldn't be "too timid" or "delay too long" to raise interest rates, said San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Friday....
Visual Capitalist compiled a list of the daily habits of a handful of highly successful entrepreneurs including Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Richard Branson.
Why fashion weeks are no longer the hottest ticket in town
How much we eat and drink during the big game.
Texas is one of the few states that don’t have a “jock tax.”
|30 yr fixed Jumbo
|4.23%
|30 yr fixed
|4.02%
|15 yr fixed
|3.18%
|10 yr fixed
|3.03%
|30 yr fixed refi
|4.04%
|15 yr fixed refi
|3.24%
|5/1 ARM
|3.16%
|5/1 ARM refi
|3.24%
|$30K HELOC
|4.64%
|$50K HELOC
|4.63%
|$75K HELOC
|4.63%
|$100K HELOC
|4.33%
|$30K Home Equity Loan
|4.70%
|$50K Home Equity Loan
|4.26%
|$75K Home Equity Loan
|4.23%
|$100K Home Equity Loan
|4.12%
|5 yr CD
|1.22%
|2 yr CD
|0.76%
|1 yr CD
|0.59%
|MMA $10K+
|0.25%
|MMA $50K+
|0.37%
|MMA Savings
|0.31%
|MMA Savings Jumbo
|0.39%
|60 Mo Used Car
|3.19%
|48 Mo Used Car
|3.18%
|36 Mo Used Car
|3.41%
|72 Mo New Car
|3.48%
|60 Mo New Car
|3.25%
|48 Mo New Car
|3.16%
|60 Mo Auto Refi
|2.84%
|36 Mo Auto Refi
|2.60%
|Avg. APR
|Last Week
|6 Months
|Low Interest
|12.24%
|12.22%
|11.98%
|Business
|13.41%
|13.41%
|13.12%
|Student
|13.67%
|13.67%
|13.42%
|Balance Transfer
|14.68%
|14.67%
|14.38%
|Airline
|15.40%
|15.40%
|15.08%
|Reward
|15.50%
|15.48%
|15.29%
|Cash Back
|15.60%
|15.57%
|15.32%
|Instant Approval
|18.07%
|18.03%
|18.04%
|Bad Credit
|23.01%
|22.98%
|22.56%
Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.
A lawyer and executor are required by law to act in your best interests.
Can a last will and testament supersede a prenuptial agreement?
With mobile payment systems, people go to great lengths to chase up money.
This man wonders how he can find out his father’s wishes.
AARP: ‘It is time that all Americans can count on retirement investment advice that is in their best interest, not the interest of Wall Street.’
What exactly is aging? And can we do anything about the speed at which we grow old?
A quick comparison suggests most Texas plans do not suffer from same problems.
How to get real — and get smart — about your health in retirement
Nordstrom says its decision to stop carrying the Ivanka Trump brand was a business decision, and the line is one of many that were cut.
Regulations may be softened but the key elements of the Dodd-Frank law will survive the Trump administration, said President Obama’s former chief e...
With the Trump win, you can bet that the wealthy Dallas enclave of Highland Park is joyous. I have reiterated multiple times in my articles that it...
Los Angeles certainly continues to experience some banner-worthy transactions, having just closed out a year in which we had our first two $100 mil...
The bucolic Canyons neighborhoods in Los Angeles have been and still are home to an array of interesting and influential folk.
I knew a turn in Dallas real estate was coming, but no seller wants to hear it.
