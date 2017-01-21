Watchlist
Dow
19,827.25
94.85 0.48
S&P 500
2,271.31
7.62 0.34
Nasdaq
5,555.33
15.25 0.28
GlobalDow
2,588.99
13.28 0.52
Gold
1,210.20
8.70 0.72
Oil
53.24
1.12 2.15

S&P 500 Movers (%)

Latest NewsAll Times Eastern

Coming Up

  • 02/02 - 7:00a ET

    BOE Super Thursday announcements

    The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.

  • 03/16 - 8:00a ET

    BOE rate announcement and minutes

    The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Sections
Search

Most Popular

Trump already suspends Obama-era FHA mortgage insurance cut

Trump already suspends Obama-era FHA mortgage insurance cut

6 tech stocks that could move big on earnings

Jeff Reeves's Strength in Numbers

6 tech stocks that could move big on earnings

Investing legend Jim Rogers says dump stocks if Trump launches trade war

Market Extra

Investing legend Jim Rogers says dump stocks if Trump launches trade war

All investment decisions must be re-evaluated as the Trump era dawns

Market Snapshot

All investment decisions must be re-evaluated as the Trump era dawns

Richard Branson: 'Thousands' will go to space soon

SectorWatch

Richard Branson: 'Thousands' will go to space soon

10 popular stocks at risk from Trump’s ‘America first’ inauguration speech

10 popular stocks at risk from Trump’s ‘America first’ inauguration speech

Why NBC News isn’t ‘fake’ for questioning Trump job-creation claims

The Sniff Test

Why NBC News isn’t ‘fake’ for questioning Trump job-creation claims

President Donald Trump is set to unleash a cascade of stock-market anxiety

Market Extra

President Donald Trump is set to unleash a cascade of stock-market anxiety

Is Amazon’s new credit card for Prime members worth it?

Is Amazon’s new credit card for Prime members worth it?

How biometrics could replace your entire wallet

SectorWatch

How biometrics could replace your entire wallet

Markets

Partner CenterFind a Broker

Investing

Barron's

Economy & Politics

Personal Finance

The Moneyologist

Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.

Retirement

Real Estate

Location Scouts

Partner Content

Essential apps for your smart home hub

Luxury Real Estate

Essential apps for your smart home hub

View More
These dogs make up to $10k per social media post

SectorWatch

These dogs make up to $10k per social media post

View More
2016's most popular homes were led by the biggest fixer-upper of all time

Real Estate

2016's most popular homes were led by the biggest fixer-upper of all time

View More
When leaving a job, take the 401k money and run

Barron's Next

When leaving a job, take the 401k money and run

View More

Trending Tickers

Powered by StockTwits
Advanced Search

Video Center