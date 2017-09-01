The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.
The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Investing made simple.
Available on iOS and Android
Follow MarketWatch on Facebook
Richard Branson on the race to outer space
The shocking amount affluent parents spend on their kids.
These active managers have toddled along, relatively unnoticed, offering solid performance, high yields, cheap valuations, and strong share-buyback programs.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's decision to spend $1 billion on two U.S. plants wasn't related to President-elect Donald Trump's pressure on the auto industry to bring more production and jobs to America, the company's chief executive said Monday.
AARP’s new list of where to live on a budget.
U.S. stocks retreat Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreating further from its 20,000 target, as investors digested comments from Fe...
On a night filled with surprise winners at the Golden Globe awards, the biggest surprise of the night might have been the lack of political statements.
After a saucy flirtation with Dow 20,000 last week, blue chips are ready to make another go of it. Futures are in rally mode, the sun is shining (s...
The postelection rally that’s taken indexes to record highs could be due for some near-term profit-taking once Donald Trump takes the oath of offic...
The musical “La La Land” dominated the Golden Globe awards Sunday, on a night ruled otherwise by surprise winners.
The stocks of Coca-Cola Co. and Procter & Gamble Co. , both components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average , both slumped about 1% in morning trade Monday, after Goldman Sachs analysts turned bearish on the consum...
Oil futures fell Monday, with prices touching new session lows minutes before the settlement to finish at their lowest level in just over three wee...
It’s time to sell the stocks of Dow industrials components Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble, say analysts at Goldman Sachs, which might not please Wa...
Chocolate snacks and gum maker Mars is buying pet-care services company VCA for $7.7 billion, or a 31% premium to the stock’s closing price on Frid...
Takeda to acquire all shares of once-battered maker of leukemia treatment Iclusig.
Today we are at the beginning of another large rally for oil stocks, says Kirk Spano. There are several catalysts for this move.
Should investors ignore or explore this mix of the Santa Claus rally, performance over the first five trading days of January and the January barom...
Ivan Martchev is bearish on gold. He says the U.S. Dollar Index isn’t done rallying, the euro is not done falling and the Chinese aren't done deval...
The combination of less megaproject investment and OPEC's low-cost production flexibility are about to lead us to higher-priced oil. These are the ...
As the worlds of tech and athletics merge, (UAA) is determined to lead the charge. reiterated a Market Perform rating on the stock Monday, given ...
ETF.com reports that U.S.-listed ETFs posted $286.5 billion in cash inflows, of which the majority poured into stock funds. Total creations for U.S...
Give President-elect Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt, says leading adviser. Every time he talks.
Noted Harvard University economist Martin Feldstein called the House Republican plan to adjust the border tax “a remarkably good deal”
Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will reportedly be named to a top position in the White House.
The program has lower spending growth than private insurance.
The bank has cut the tempting sign-up bonus in half
The high cost of bringing up kids in America.
Advancing technology in counterfeit money is making it harder to detect and easier to make. And it could cost you.
|30 yr fixed Jumbo
|4.43%
|30 yr fixed
|3.99%
|15 yr fixed
|3.16%
|10 yr fixed
|3.01%
|30 yr fixed refi
|4.02%
|15 yr fixed refi
|3.18%
|5/1 ARM
|3.32%
|5/1 ARM refi
|3.50%
|$30K HELOC
|4.55%
|$50K HELOC
|4.59%
|$75K HELOC
|4.60%
|$100K HELOC
|4.25%
|$30K Home Equity Loan
|4.56%
|$50K Home Equity Loan
|4.19%
|$75K Home Equity Loan
|4.18%
|$100K Home Equity Loan
|4.10%
|5 yr CD
|1.20%
|2 yr CD
|0.77%
|1 yr CD
|0.59%
|MMA $10K+
|0.25%
|MMA $50K+
|0.37%
|MMA Savings
|0.32%
|MMA Savings Jumbo
|0.36%
|60 Mo Used Car
|3.04%
|48 Mo Used Car
|3.07%
|36 Mo Used Car
|3.22%
|72 Mo New Car
|3.43%
|60 Mo New Car
|3.09%
|48 Mo New Car
|3.04%
|60 Mo Auto Refi
|2.86%
|36 Mo Auto Refi
|2.61%
|Avg. APR
|Last Week
|6 Months
|Low Interest
|12.16%
|12.10%
|11.98%
|Business
|13.37%
|13.26%
|13.12%
|Student
|13.67%
|13.54%
|13.42%
|Balance Transfer
|14.60%
|14.53%
|14.38%
|Airline
|15.35%
|15.25%
|15.08%
|Reward
|15.44%
|15.36%
|15.29%
|Cash Back
|15.51%
|15.43%
|15.32%
|Instant Approval
|18.00%
|17.88%
|18.04%
|Bad Credit
|22.98%
|22.95%
|22.56%
Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.
This concerned sister needs to protect her whole family.
Moneyologist revisited: Six letter-writers over six days reveal whether they took this column’s advice.
All of this man’s immediate family were left out of his trust.
Procrastination is related to anxiety rather than laziness.
If you have parents in their 70s or 80s, there’s a good chance they believe a common money myth that could be dangerous for them — and for you.
Retirement planning doesn’t have to be a complex process. Here are the key strategies learned by people who have retired early — 35 years early.
Here are seven strategies that can save your parents money in their later years and limit the taxes owed by the estate after their death.
The brave new world of robo advisers and human advisers.
A look back to the fourth quarter.
Roll in previous employer retirement accounts into your new plan.
Each of us knows a lot about some things. But we're really ignorant about others.
If you are a person who has little to no retirement savings and are going to depend almost entirely on Social Security for your retirement, there a...
Surging mortgage rates, dwindling inventory, and soaring home prices are taking a toll on Americans’ attitudes toward ownership, according to a survey released Monday by Fannie Mae.
The economy should expand at a moderate pace around 2% next year but expectations of higher growth are likely unrealistic, said Atlanta Fed Preside...
The Federal Housing Administration will cut the fees it charges to borrowers to guard against defaults in order to make mortgage credit more availa...
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Monday said economic circumstances have evolved and are likely to warrant ‘still gradual but somewhat more r...
The Federal Reserve should get on with tightening, given the improvement in the economy, two top international economists said.
The bucolic Canyons neighborhoods in Los Angeles have been and still are home to an array of interesting and influential folk.
I knew a turn in Dallas real estate was coming, but no seller wants to hear it.
The greater San Diego area remains a seller’s market, led by significant price growth and low inventories. Although prices keep going up, the numbe...
New York City's Turtle Bay is a quaint Midtown East enclave that is often referred to as one of the wealthiest yet affordable neighborhoods in Manh...
Storyful, a division of News Corp, which owns MarketWatch, is a leading social media services company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Storyful combines world class journalism with industry-leading technology to discover, verify and acquire original content and provide the on-the-ground sources news and media organizations need to tell the stories that matter to their audience.