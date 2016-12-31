Watchlist
Dow
19,762.60
-57.18 -0.29
S&P 500
2,238.83
-10.43 -0.46
Nasdaq
5,383.12
-48.97 -0.90
GlobalDow
2,528.21
-1.62 -0.06
Gold
1,152.00
-6.10 -0.53
Oil
53.89
0.12 0.22

S&P 500 Movers (%)

Latest NewsAll Times Eastern

Coming Up

  • 02/02 - 7:00a ET

    BOE Super Thursday announcements

    The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.

  • 03/16 - 8:00a ET

    BOE rate announcement and minutes

    The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision and minutes of its latest meeting.
Sections
Search

Most Popular

My sister has a learning disability — I want her out of our family home

The Moneyologist

My sister has a learning disability — I want her out of our family home

One woman wants her sister to live in an assisted living facility.

10 things you should NOT buy in 2017

Slide Show

10 things you should NOT buy in 2017

Think twice before buying these products next year.

Passive investing, a winner in 2016, shows no sign of stopping

Market Extra

Passive investing, a winner in 2016, shows no sign of stopping

Investors continue to pour money into passive funds, which are cheaper and never underperform, and pull money from active strategies—a trend expect...

New Year 2017: Here’s how the world is celebrating

Slide Show

New Year 2017: Here’s how the world is celebrating

Starting in the Asia-Pacific, the world began welcoming 2017, each country in its own way.

These dogs make up to $10K per social media post

SectorWatch

These dogs make up to $10K per social media post

The best stocks for 2017 might be the worst performers of 2016

Mark Hulbert

The best stocks for 2017 might be the worst performers of 2016

Poorly performing large companies tend to become better values, attracting investors, says Mark Hulbert.

How much money you could have made (or lost) with these bold market bets

The Tell

How much money you could have made (or lost) with these bold market bets

A look back at 13 market predictions for a most unpredictable year.

The higher-income Americans who may pay more taxes under Trump

The higher-income Americans who may pay more taxes under Trump

Analysis of Trump’s tax plan has focused on benefits for the rich. But there is one group of well-off taxpayers that could get hurt.

Happy New Year! America braces for a multibillion-dollar hangover

Happy New Year! America braces for a multibillion-dollar hangover

’New Year’s Day is our Super Bowl,’ says the maker of one hangover treatment.

How credit scores predict what you will buy next

SectorWatch

How credit scores predict what you will buy next

Markets

Partner CenterFind a Broker

Investing

Trading Deck

Barron's

Economy & Politics

Personal Finance

The Moneyologist

Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.

Retirement

RetireMentors

Real Estate

Location Scouts

Partner Content

Glass castle in Bel Air sells for $39 million

Luxury Real Estate

Glass castle in Bel Air sells for $39 million

View More
These five investments make the perfect all-around portfolio for 2017

Opinion

These five investments make the perfect all-around portfolio for 2017

View More
2016's most popular homes were led by the biggest fixer-upper of all time

Real Estate

2016's most popular homes were led by the biggest fixer-upper of all time

View More
30 credit cards and a score of 805? The Points Guy shares his secrets

Credit

30 credit cards and a score of 805? The Points Guy shares his secrets

View More

Trending Tickers

Powered by StockTwits
Advanced Search

Video Center