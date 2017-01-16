The Bank of England releases its monetary policy decision, minutes of its latest meeting and its inflation report.
Richard Branson on the race to outer space
An optimistic earnings season may run into the buzz saw of a self-fulfilling “sell the inauguration” prophecy.
The annual Davos conference is a gathering of the rich, powerful, and disconnected, writes Satyajit Das.
If options traders are correct, stocks are in for a wild ride in February.
In holiday-thinned trade, investors shied away from global equities in favor of perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen, and ...
U.S. stocks have had an incredibly run over the last two months and even at these record-breaking levels there are still profits to make — at least...
All U.S. financial markets will close Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, giving investors time to regroup ahead of fourth-quarter ea...
All of this man’s immediate family were left out of his trust.
The outgoing CIA director slams Donald Trump, warning “talking and tweeting” is not an option and such spontaneity poses a potential threat to national security.
Donald Trump has the potential to stabilize American politics and restore reliable American leadership to the world stage in the coming years, says a former NATO secretary-general.
Long-term bargains often begin with low price-to-earnings values and high rates of earnings growth.
A deep dive yields generous income-producing stocks coupled with some downside protection.
Netflix Inc. is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday.
Sears is on the path to bankruptcy and running out of options to save the business, according to experts.
Today we are at the beginning of another large rally for oil stocks, says Kirk Spano. There are several catalysts for this move.
Should investors ignore or explore this mix of the Santa Claus rally, performance over the first five trading days of January and the January barom...
Ivan Martchev is bearish on gold. He says the U.S. Dollar Index isn’t done rallying, the euro is not done falling and the Chinese aren't done deval...
The combination of less megaproject investment and OPEC's low-cost production flexibility are about to lead us to higher-priced oil. These are the ...
Stocks finished mixed in a week highlighted by a Donald Trump news conference.The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% this week after advancing 0.2% to 2,274.64 to...
Shares of Netflix (NFLX) are up $3.55, or 2.7%, at $132.73, as the Street prepares for the company’s Q4 report next Wednesday, January 18th, after ...
Just a few months ago, Barron’s wrote a cover story diving into the rise of “socially responsible” investing. Once a derided niche, the sustainable...
Remarkably, as the Shenzhen ChiNext Index, nicknamed China's ChiNext Index, tumbled the most in 10 months on Monday, metals futures in China rallie...
King III has called on Trump to expand voting rights.
Donald Trump will offer the U.K. a quick and fair trade deal, the president-elect said in an interview with The Times newspaper published Sunday. P...
Eight billionaires have as much wealth as the poorest half of the world, says international charity Oxfam.
A new year could usher in increasingly restrictive surveillance laws, while select authoritarian regimes are increasingly censoring the internet. N...
The 2018 Kia Stinger GT sedan made its debut in Detroit at the Detroit auto show.
Avoid these common mistakes if you’re filing for divorce.
|30 yr fixed Jumbo
|4.41%
|30 yr fixed
|4.03%
|15 yr fixed
|3.18%
|10 yr fixed
|3.08%
|30 yr fixed refi
|4.07%
|15 yr fixed refi
|3.19%
|5/1 ARM
|3.29%
|5/1 ARM refi
|3.50%
|$30K HELOC
|4.57%
|$50K HELOC
|4.64%
|$75K HELOC
|4.64%
|$100K HELOC
|4.34%
|$30K Home Equity Loan
|4.54%
|$50K Home Equity Loan
|4.17%
|$75K Home Equity Loan
|4.17%
|$100K Home Equity Loan
|4.08%
|5 yr CD
|1.20%
|2 yr CD
|0.75%
|1 yr CD
|0.59%
|MMA $10K+
|0.23%
|MMA $50K+
|0.36%
|MMA Savings
|0.31%
|MMA Savings Jumbo
|0.35%
|60 Mo Used Car
|3.10%
|48 Mo Used Car
|3.09%
|36 Mo Used Car
|3.23%
|72 Mo New Car
|3.44%
|60 Mo New Car
|3.15%
|48 Mo New Car
|3.06%
|60 Mo Auto Refi
|2.91%
|36 Mo Auto Refi
|2.61%
|Avg. APR
|Last Week
|6 Months
|Low Interest
|12.16%
|12.16%
|11.98%
|Business
|13.39%
|13.37%
|13.12%
|Student
|13.67%
|13.67%
|13.42%
|Balance Transfer
|14.61%
|14.60%
|14.38%
|Airline
|15.35%
|15.35%
|15.08%
|Reward
|15.44%
|15.44%
|15.29%
|Cash Back
|15.51%
|15.51%
|15.32%
|Instant Approval
|18.00%
|18.00%
|18.04%
|Bad Credit
|22.98%
|22.98%
|22.56%
Quentin Fottrell answers your questions about inheritance, tipping, weddings, re-gifting, or any tricky money issues relating to family and friends. Have a question? Send it to the Moneyologist.
